Buckmasters 2019 Begins

by Danielle Wallace

If you’re looking for something to do this weekend and enjoy hunting you’re in luck.

The 2019 Buckmasters Expo kicked off today and lasts through Sunday. It is the perfect time to stock up on hunting supplies. The expo features more than 300 vendors and a top bow indoor world championship competition. This is the 26th year of the Buckmasters Expo. This year is the first time that officials are including a bass fishing tournament.

“These folks are here trying to sell their product and that’s about bringing everybody from Central Alabama here. You don’t have to hunt or fish, but you may have somebody that’s hunts or fish. The best place to buy your Christmas presents and birthday presents and these vendors are wanting to get rid of all their products at discount prices because this is the last show on the circuit,” said Jackie Bushman, the founder of Buckmasters.

Doors open at 9 am Saturday August 17th. It lasts until 7 pm on Saturday night. On Sunday, August 18th, Buckmasters starts at 10 am and lasts until 5 pm.

Bring a canned good for admission. It will serve as a donation for the Salvation Army.

If you don’t have a canned good, admission is one dollar.