Do You Know this Man? Lee County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Murder Suspect

by Mandy McQueen

The Lee County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man in this police composite sketch.

The individual is wanted for questioning in the homicide of Demetrius Darrell Bradford Jr., 20, of Fort Mitchell.

Bradford was found with multiple gunshot injuries in his vehicle at an unoccupied home on Lee Road 315 in Phenix City.

If you know the identity of the person depicted in this sketch, please contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or the Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.

CLICK HERE for more on this story.