HOT, HOT, HOT!!!

by Ryan Stinnett

VERY HOT AUGUST WEATHER: Drier air moved into the state yesterday, which is at least keeping the heat indices in check, but it still remains very hot across the state. We will not be seeing any heat-relief in the form of showers and storms as the weather will be dry and mostly sunny today and tomorrow. Highs the next twos days will range from the upper 90s to low 100s for much of South/Central Alabama, but overnight temperatures will be better with early morning lows down in the upper 60s to lower 70s for most locations. By Sunday, moisture levels begin to increase, meaning higher humidity and an increase in our rain chances by Sunday afternoon and into much of next week.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A weak upper trough will move across the area Monday and Tuesday, providing better chances as scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected with highs in the lower 90s. The rest of next week looks to feature pretty routine weather for the middle of August. The days will be partly sunny and hot, with random, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will hold mostly in the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected through the weekend.

Have a fantabulous Friday and wondrous weekend!

Ryan