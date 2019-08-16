I-Team: Seeking Shelter Pt. 2

by Andrew James

Alabama News Network is continuing to investigate the need for storm shelters across Central Alabama. In part one of our investigation we found a need for shelters in rural Elmore County. We also learned about the Safer Place program. It allows community members to open shelters for their neighbors.

In part two of our investigation, we’re focusing on Montgomery County and the need for shelters in rural areas. Join us as we try to find out who is responsible for opening shelters during severe weather.