MPD: Viral Facebook Walmart Threat Not Credible

by Mandy McQueen

The Montgomery Police Department is addressing posts on social media about potential violence at Walmart.

According MPD, officers and other law enforcement agencies have researched viral Facebook posts, which allege the threat of violence at Walmart this weekend and warn against shopping there. The posts do not reference a specific location, but have been shared many times locally and have alarmed the public.

Walmart stores across the country have faced a stream of threats in the wake of the deadly shooting in an El Paso supercenter that left 22 people dead and 24 more injured.

The Montgomery Police Department’s Criminal Information Operations Bureau has determined there is no indication the posts are credible and that they appear to be a viral social media threat with no basis in fact and no connection to this area.

The Montgomery Police Department encourages anyone with information related to a potential threat against any person or establishment to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000, or MPD at 625-2831.