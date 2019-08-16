Overturned Vehicle on I-85 Near Chantilly Parkway

by Andrew James

A crash involving an overturned vehicle caused backups on I-85 Southbound Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the crash on I-85 Southbound near mile marker 12. Alabama News Network Traffic Reporter Jerry Howell reports the vehicle may have caught fire after the crash.

One lane was closed as crews cleared the crash. It reopened once the vehicle was towed from the scene.

We have reached out to law enforcement about any possible injuries. Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.