Scattered PM Storms Returning

by Shane Butler

Our hot and dry weather pattern will continue into Saturday but moisture returns and we start to see scattered showers and storms Sunday. In the mean time, the heat is on again with temps approaching 100 degrees Saturday afternoon. The heat should back down a bit as clouds and rain activity work into the area Sunday afternoon. Highs will drop back into the lower to mid 90s. Southerly winds will help increase the moisture and that should provide the fuel for scattered showers and storms. It looks like the daily round of showers and storms will stick around for most of next week. Temps will manage to reach the lower to mid 90s for highs and overnight lower to mid 70s. It’s a familiar weather setup we’ve seen a lot this summer.