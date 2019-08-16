Update: Child Shot and Killed was Brewbaker Primary School Student

by Alabama News Network Staff

The seven-year-0ld boy who was shot and killed in Montgomery overnight was a student at Brewbaker Primary School. That’s according to officials with Montgomery Public Schools.

Montgomery police identified the boy as Omarion Greenhouse. He was a first grade student.

“The Montgomery Public Schools family is mourning the senseless loss of this young life,” said School Superintendent Ann Roy Moore. “We are all too often faced with burying our innocent children. The board, staff and I offer our prayers for Omarion’s family. After last week’s scare at another elementary school, this just reinforces the need for adults to renew our efforts to keep our children safe. It is a tragic loss,” she said.

Police have charged 32-year-old Willie Sankey with capital murder. He is being held without bond.

Police say Greenhouse had woken up in his house around 12:45 a.m and got out of bed, startling Sankey, who was sleeping on the living room couch. Sankey then shot the boy, who later died at Baptist Medical Center South, according to police who haven’t released many other details about what happened.

