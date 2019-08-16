Your Town Friday: Roland Cooper State Park in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A lot of people visit Wilcox County — to check out the renowned quilt-makers — or take a ride the ferry.

However, no visit to the area is truly complete — without a stop by Roland Cooper State Park.

Its been said that — ‘Nature is full of wonders…’

And if that’s true…

Wonder is on full display — at Roland Cooper State Park.

Lorrie and Paul Siens are the park managers.

They say the 236 acre park is like a ray of sunshine — for people who enjoy the great outdoors.

It includes nine fully furnished rental cabins — each equipped with an outdoor grill — and a fire pit.

“We have five, what we call the larger cabins. Its just like a house with two bedrooms. We have four, what we call the tiny cabins, but they actually sleep six people,” said Siens.

“It has a full size kitchen, living room, TV, air conditioning and everything so. Glamping. That’s what we call it. Glamorous camping.”

Siens says the park also has — 47 full hook-up campsites for RVs — a pavilion — nature trails — and more than 60 picnic areas for families to enjoy.

The park is nestled along the Alabama River — which means people can also enjoy all kinds of fun activities on the water — or just relax — and take in all the scenic natural beauty along the banks of the river.

Siens says there’s always plenty to see and do at the park — on any given weekend.

She says this weekend, the Roland Cooper State Park is a check point for alligator hunters in the West Central Area.