15-Year-Old Killed in Pike County Crash

by Mandy McQueen

A two-vehicle crash has the claimed the life of a 15-year-old teen from Clio.

According to ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons, the teen was killed when the 2003 Dodge Neon that he was operating collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were transported to local hospitals for injuries received in the crash

The wreck occurred Saturday morning at approximately 6:38 a.m. on Alabama 10 approximately 4 miles east of Brundidge.

Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.