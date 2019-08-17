15-Year-Old Killed in Pike County Crash
A two-vehicle crash has the claimed the life of a 15-year-old teen from Clio.
According to ALEA Sgt. Michael Simmons, the teen was killed when the 2003 Dodge Neon that he was operating collided with a 2013 Nissan Altima. The driver of the Nissan and a passenger were transported to local hospitals for injuries received in the crash
The wreck occurred Saturday morning at approximately 6:38 a.m. on Alabama 10 approximately 4 miles east of Brundidge.
Nothing further is available as ALEA State Troopers continue to investigate.