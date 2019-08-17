Buckmasters Expo Day 2

by Jerome Jones

Day two of the Buckmasters Expo may have been the biggest day yet.

Thousands of people were at the Montgomery Convention Center to view the latest and greatest in deer and deer hunting.

People came from all corners of the United States to the expo.

The Buckmasters Expo generates almost $13 Million dollars for the Montgomery economy, and more than one billion for the state,

More than three hundred vendors lined the convention center with everything from scopes to beef jerky.

Expert deer scorers were on hand to score deer racks and see how they stack up against other “monster deer” from around the country.

At the indoor archery range, some of the countries top marksmen and women put their skills to the test in the 2019 Buckmasters Top Bow Indoor World Championship.

The winner will be determined Sunday, you do not want to miss this. These guys and gals make some unbelievable shots!

If you were unable to attend the expo Friday or Saturday, don’t worry, you still have time.

The 2019 Buckmasters Expo continues Sunday from 10AM to 5PM.

As always admission is one canned good, see you there.