Hot But Showers Will Be Around

by Shane Butler

We’ve had five straight days with 100+ degree heat and some spots could make it a sixth on Sunday. Dry air along with abundant sunshine has allowed temps to soar into the upper 90s and lower 100s. The one thing that could limit the heating over the next several days would be an increasing flow of gulf moisture into the area. This would bring in clouds and rain activity. Scattered showers and storms would be possible each afternoon. Looks like an upper level disturbance will also park itself over the region, there by increasing the risk of storms. We do need the rain and the heat relief produced by the rain cooled air. This should be the weather setup for most of next week.