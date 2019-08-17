Millbrook Man Accused of Abusing and Suffocating 2-Month-Old Baby

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Millbrook man is behind bars after allegedly suffocating and abusing a 2-month-old baby.

Court records allege that William Burch Jr., 27, struck and suffocated the baby girl multiple times, inflicting repeated abuse.

Incidents of the abuse were caught on camera. Three videos showed the 2-month-old victim being stuck with open hands and being suffocated. The report indicated in one of the videos, the infant “had been crying and could no longer cry in the video.” Burch can be seen in the video holding his hand over the child’s face at a home on Vonora Avenue.

Court records show the videos were dated from May and continued through August.

The infant was sent to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham where she was found to have bruising on her face and body. She also suffered a possible brain bleed, according to Burch’s charging documents.

Burch has been charged with aggravated child abuse and domestic violence strangulation/suffocation.

He is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $150,000 cash bond.