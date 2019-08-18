Biscuits Blank Shuckers, 4-0

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Biscuits (81-45) blanked the Biloxi Shuckers (76-49), 4-0, in their series opener on Sunday night, and equaled the 2007 Biscuits squad for the most wins in team history.

Matt Krook opened for the 17th time this season for the Biscuits, and despite throwing 23 pitches and walking two batters in the first inning, the lefty still kept the Shuckers off the board before handing the reins to the bulk guy, Paul Campbell (8-4). The Biscuits are now 14-3 when Krook has opened in 2019.

Bowden Francis (6-8) was starting on the other side for Biloxi, and after the right-hander cruised through a 1-2-3 first inning, he ran into trouble in the second, serving up a lead-off double to Tristan Gray. Miles Mastrobuoni then moved Gray to third on a groundout to second before Josh Lowe drilled an RBI-double into the right-center field alley to put the Biscuits in front early, 1-0.

In the third, the Biscuits doubled their lead to 2-0 thanks to a Taylor Walls RBI-single after a lead-off double by Grant Kay and a walk to Lucius Fox. Campbell was outstanding, hurling six scoreless innings of relief, surrendering just three singles, no walks, and striking out six, before handing things over to Ivan Pelaez.

Lowe crushed his 16th home run of the season to left-center field off Francis in the seventh and gave the Biscuits a bit more breathing room at 3-0. Lowe and Gray are now tied for the team lead in round-trippers. After walking in the eighth, Walls eventually stole third and a wild throw by Shuckers catcher Max McDowell brought the third baseman home and made it a 4-0 contest.

Pelaez worked a scoreless eighth and ninth and secured the shutout with a Jake Gatewood flyout to center. The shutout was the Biscuits 19 thof 2019, tied for the most in all of professional baseball with the A- Quad Cities River Bandits of the Houston Astros organization.

The Biscuits will try to make history on Monday when the bullpen takes on Dylan File (8-1) at 6:35 PM CT.

