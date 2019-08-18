Heat, Humidity, And Scattered Storms

by Ben Lang

It was another sizzling afternoon across central and south Alabama. Temperatures neared 100° in most locations. There were hardly any cooling showers or storms today, and these should quickly wind down this evening. An area of low pressure is spinning in northwest Florida, which sent a few showers into east Alabama this afternoon. Going forward, it could enhance our chance for rain on Monday and Tuesday. Meanwhile, it’s going to be very warm this evening, with temperatures in the low 90s at 7PM. Temperatures only cool into the low 80s through 11PM. Expect a partly cloudy and muggy overnight with lows in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms appear more plentiful on Monday thanks to the nearby area of low pressure. Despite a better chance for rain, afternoon highs temperatures still reach the mid 90s for most locations. Heat index temperatures could approach 105° at times, but a heat advisory is not in effect for Monday at this time. The showers and storms should gradually wind down Monday evening, and we’ll be left with a partly cloudy sky overnight. Monday night lows fall into the mid 70s.

Expect scattered to numerous showers and storms again on Tuesday, with highs reaching the mid 90s. An elevated chance for daily showers and storms continues for the rest of the workweek. Most locations could reach the mid 90s on Wednesday, but temperatures “moderate” a bit for the end of the week. We’ll see highs closer to the low 90s (and near normal) Thursday and Friday. A front could approach Alabama late in the week, but it’s very unlikely to make much progress south.

The front could help enhance rain chances next weekend, but certainly won’t provide any heat or humidity relief. Expect highs in the low 90s next Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with a generous coverage of showers and storms each day. Overnight lows fall into the low 70s. Next Monday maintains the status quo, with scattered to numerous showers and storms. High temperatures top out in the low 90s.