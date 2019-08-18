Hog Days of Summer

by Chris Searcy

“Hog Days of Summer is a BBQ & Music celebration raising money for Hogs For The Cause. The event aims to bring Montgomerians together in a family-friendly atmosphere to enjoy great food and Americana music. Americana-style music incorporates elements of various American music styles, including Rock & Roll, Country, Blues, Folk, & Bluegrass to form a roots oriented sound.

​

The 2019 ‘Hog Days’ will be held in Montgomery’s Union Station Train Shed on Saturday, August 17. The Druids Charity Club BBQ team has once again joined forces with Moe’s Original BBQ, Dreamland BBQ, Jim ‘N’ Nick’s BBQ, and Full Moon BBQ to put on a festive experience in downtown Montgomery running from the early afternoon into the evening.”