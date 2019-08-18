One Year Later: BTW Celebrates Progress After Fire

by Justin Walker

It’s been exactly one year since a fire destroyed a part of BTW Magnet School in Montgomery.

The progress of the students and faculty was front and center at a commemoration on Sunday.

Hundreds of students, faculty and community members showed up to the Hayneville Road Campus- the current home of BTW students.

“We needed to celebrate both the commemoration and the resiliency of our fabulous faculty and students,” President of the BTW Fame Board Jeanne Charbonneau says.

The event featured art displays, food vendors, and live music.

It was put on to showcase the school and how far it had come since that devastating weekend one year ago.

“We lost photography, we lost canvasses,” Charbonneau says.

“That was definitely a hard thing because we didn’t have all of our stuff backed up on the computers and stuff, so we couldn’t just reprint it,” BTW student Erica Luckie says.

Current BTW students say they’re proud of the progress their school has made and the support they’ve received.

“I’m proud of all of us as a Magnet photography and arts,” BTW junior Lizbeth Rodriguez says. “We came a long way in such a short amount of time.”

“It shows us that we matter and we care so the support is outpouring right now,” senior Jazmyne Isaac says. We’re here and we are still standing strong.”

All money raised will benefit the BTW fame board, which supports trips and competitions for the students.