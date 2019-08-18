Shots Fired Near Bellingrath Middle School During Football Games

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating shots fired near Bellingrath Middle School during a youth football game.

According to MPD Sgt. Alan Burr, officers responded to the area of South Court Street and Stuart Street in reference to a complaint of some unknown subjects firing shots within the city limits at 12:30 pm on Saturday. After officers arrived on scene, they made contact with a woman who said her home and vehicle in the 00 block of Stuart Street had been damaged by gunfire.

Bellingrath Middle School is less than one mile from where the shots were fired and was hosting youth football games at the time.

