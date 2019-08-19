3rd Annual Hog Days of Summer Biggest Turnout yet!

by Samantha Williams

Saturday kicked off the 3rd annual Hog Days of Summer! It was a day filled with music, fun for the kids and, of course, BBQ.

As the bands started to jam, vendors filled the Union Station Train Shed with BBQ smoke as the finishing touchings were added to their tasty meats and sides. Hog Days in’t just about good, outdoor Alabama BBQ, though. The event organizers are raising money for families in the River Region who are battling Pediatric Cancer: “This is one of those weekends school is in session, people are not heading out of town and football is just a few weeks away… So we want this weekend to be a special weekend. We have Buckmasters Expo. across the parking lot. It’s a great weekend for downtown Montgomery, and everyone wants to come celebrate that kind of end-of -summer,” Stuart Franco, an event organizer told us.

Seven different vendors set up shop: Moe’s Original BBQ, Full Moon, Jim N Nicks, Dreamland, Druid’s BBQ, Peche out of New Orleans and Mojo Hand BBQ. The bands who took to the stage: Will Stewart, a Montgomery native, Dale Watson, another Montgomery native who spent some time in Nashville, but now calls Birmingham home and the North Mississippi Allstars from the Mississippi/ Memphis area.

Last year, nearly one thousand people came out to support the event. This year, attendance more than doubled, bringing at least 2,600 people to Hog Days, and organizers believe even more is in store for next year!