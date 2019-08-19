A Hot & Humid Setup Again

by Shane Butler

We’re back into a typical hot and humid weather pattern with afternoon storms this week. High temps will manage low to mid 90s but heat index values will hover between 100 to 105. It will feel rather muggy even in the morning hours. An upper level disturbance over head is going to help initiate shower and storms each afternoon. The storms that do develop will be capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Looks like this weather setup will continue right into the upcoming weekend.