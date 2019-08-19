AP Top 25 Released, Clemson and Alabama at the Top

Cross off another milestone for Clemson, college football’s newest superpower.

For the first time, the defending national champion Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank .

Clemson won its second national title in three seasons behind freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence to claim equal standing with Alabama at the top of the sport.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. Clemson received 52 first-place votes and Alabama received the other 10. Clemson snaps a record-tying string of three straight years in which Alabama was the preseason No. 1.

Georgia, Alabama’s Southeastern Conference rival, is No. 3, followed by No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 5 Ohio State.

Rank Trend Team Conference Record Points Game scores Share
1  Clemson ACC 15-0 1,540(52) _
2  Alabama SEC 14-1 1,496(10) _
3  Georgia SEC 11-3 1,403 _
4  Oklahoma Big 12 12-2 1,331 _
5  Ohio State Big Ten 13-1 1,261 _
6  LSU SEC 10-3 1,199 _
7  Michigan Big Ten 10-3 1,164 _
8  Florida SEC 10-3 1,054 _
9  Notre Dame Division I FBS Ind 12-1 1,044 _
10  Texas Big 12 10-4 1,005 _
11  Oregon Pac-12 9-4 860 _
12  Texas A&M SEC 9-4 852 _
13  Washington Pac-12 10-4 786 _
14  Utah Pac-12 9-5 772 _
15  Penn State Big Ten 9-4 651 _
16  Auburn SEC 8-5 578 _
17  UCF The American 12-1 410 _
18  Michigan State Big Ten 7-6 377 _
19  Wisconsin Big Ten 8-5 370 _
20  Iowa Big Ten 9-4 330 _
21  Iowa State Big 12 8-5 302 _
22  Syracuse ACC 10-3 209 _
23  Washington State Pac-12 11-2 200 _
24  Nebraska Big Ten 4-8 154 _
25  Stanford Pac-12 9-4 141 _

