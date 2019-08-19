Bentley Opens New Dermatology Office in Tuscaloosa

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Alabama governor, Robert Bentley, who resigned amid a sex scandal has opened a new dermatology office.

According to reports, former Gov. Bentley’s new location opened Friday in Tuscaloosa. He previously practiced in another site.

Bentley is a longtime dermatologist who entered politics.

He resigned from office in 2017 as part of a deal in which he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor campaign-finance violations, agreed to never hold public office, and had to forfeit about $36,000 from his campaign account.

Bentley was accused of having an extramarital affair with a key staffer and using public resources to cover it up.

An Alabama House Judiciary Committee report says Bentley texted heart-eye emojis to Rebekah Caldwell Mason using his ex-wife’s iPad and threatened the first lady’s staff to keep the affair secret.

___

