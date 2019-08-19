First Day of School at LEAD Academy

by Andrew James

Monday was the first day of school for students at LEAD Academy, Montgomery’s first charter school.

LEAD Academy is a K-5 charter school. Today we were with parents and students, as they went into their classrooms for the first time. Some families are new to Montgomery, others have been here and say they needed another school option for their children.

“It was a big, big challenge there, something new for her and she started off good the first year, and then third grade it was getting tough for her. I think she was unhappy, I don’t want her stressed out like that, I want her to have fun at school too,” explained Jacqueline James.

“I want the atmosphere to be a good atmosphere for my child to learn in, that’s what’s most important. If it doesn’t work, we’ll move him again,” shared Walter Wood.

LEAD Academy is at capacity this year with 370 students enrolled.