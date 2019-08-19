Former Auburn Greats Back Together For Charity

by Justin Walker

It’s a story 39 years in the making.

Former Auburn football players are back together again, and it was all to raise money for a good cause.

William Andrews, James Brooks, Joe Cribbs, and Charlie Trotman all played football together at Auburn in the late seventies.

They were united at Frazier Memorial United Methodist in Montgomery for “A Night of Hope”, a charity event benefiting the Henry Tellis Foundation.

“I thought this would be the first time to do a big fundraiser, and also to bring in a great running back crew and a great quarterback to reminisce about their great times at Auburn,” Foundation Founder Henry Tellis says.

The Henry Tellis Foundation helps young teens through mentoring and outdoor activities. It also helps them in their relationships with Jesus.

“He has been mentoring the fatherless youth in the inner city. and that is a tremendous opportunity for all of us to be part of,” Trotman says.

Charlene Covert is a single mom who knows first hand how the Henry Tellis Foundation helps at risk youth. Her son took part in the program.

“He met with my son, and from that moment on, there began a relationship,” Covert says.

She was one of many who came to support the event.

This was the first time in decades that the former teammates were under the same roof.

“Reminiscing about the days when we were all in college there together playing for the Tigers,” Cribbs says.

“It feels like we haven’t left each other for a minute,” Trotman says.

The Henry Tellis Foundation has mentored hundreds of boys since founded in 2012.