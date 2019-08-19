Former Prattville Mayor Dead at 76
Former Prattville mayor, Clarence Gray Price has passed away. He was 76. Price was the mayor of Prattville from 1980-1992.
Statement from Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie, Jr.:
“Yesterday, Prattville lost a true born leader, mentor, and friend. Gray Price’s visionary leadership laid the foundation for Prattville to evolve into the city we are today. As an educator and politician, he impacted many lives and left a lifelong impression on our community as well as his peers. As we stand on the shoulders of those before us, I will miss my neighbor, mentor, and friend.”