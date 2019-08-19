Hot, Humid, Higher Rain Chances

by Ryan Stinnett

HEAT ADVISORY TODAY: The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from noon today until 9 PM this evening. The combination of hot temperatures, mid to upper 90s, and high humidity will cause heat indices to range from 104 to 109.

An upper trough will bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms to the state today and tomorrow Monday and Tuesday. From midweek and beyond, expect pretty routine weather as we head through the second half of August. The days will be partly sunny and feature hot and humid conditions with highs in the lower to mid 90s. With the higher humidity levels, it of course it will be feeling hotter and we may have to see if heat indices become an issue again, but for now, they look to stay below advisory criteria. With the added moisture content in the air, we will see scattered to perhaps numerous afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, with rain chances generally in the 50% each day, which is better than average for this time of year.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Late Friday, the models show a front approaching the state from the north, while some bring it into the state, while others stall it out to the north. With the front approaching, we could see even better rain chances as we roll into next weekend. So for now, we will mention scattered to numerous showers and storms both days of the weekend. With the potential for more clouds and better rain chances, we should see highs back closer to 90° next weekend, but once again this all depends on what the front does.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Much of the Atlantic Basin continue to be very quiet, but that is certainly to change in the coming weeks as we approach the peak of the season. However, thunderstorm activity has increased this morning near and to the northeast of a well-defined low pressure system located more than 200 miles east-northeast of Norfolk, Virginia. There is still a slight chance for significant organization to occur through today while the system moves northeastward away from the United States. Environmental conditions are expected become unfavorable for tropical cyclone formation on Tuesday. Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

Have a great day!

Ryan