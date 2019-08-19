Jim ‘N Nicks owner talks about the importance of the 3rd annual Hog Days of Summer

by Samantha Williams

Chris Searcy joined local Jim ‘N Nicks owner, David Gadilhe, to talk all things Hog Days for Summer.

Jim ‘N Nicks, along with 6 other BBQ vendors served up BBQ of all types. This is the first year Jim ‘N Nicks took part in the event that benefits local families battling Pediatric Cancer. The team started cooking an entire pig Friday night before the event– serving BBQ sliders, homemade BBQ chips, coleslaw and their famous cheese biscuits.