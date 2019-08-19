Montgomery City Jail Offers Inmates a Chance for Change During “Road to Redemption”

The Montgomery City Jail is offering inmates a chance for change with a new initiative known as the “Road to Redemption.”

The Montgomery Police Department has partnered with organizations such as Hope Inspired Ministries, Council on Substance Abuse, CARESS and several others to help inmates address underlying issues and prepare them for a better life as they prepare to leave the jail.

“We decided it was time to figure out a way to reduce recidivism,” said MPD Major Jennifer Reaves.

Reaves holds the unique position as a commander of the jail and says this partnership is a way to connect inmates to the services they need to turn their lives around.

“We’ve reached out to these non-profit organizations and everyone has been very helpful. Those who are willing to participate and can offer something for anybody who has been incarcerated, we’ve just taken them on,” Reaves said.

The goal of the initiative is to help inmates struggling with addiction and the need for employment and shelter.

“We’re still in the process of organizing our non-profits. Essentially we do have certain steps if they have issues with drugs and alcohol, then we have specific programs that come in and do intakes with them,” explained Reaves.

The program has been in effect for less than a year but Reaves said she has already seen several success stories.

“One of them is Jimmy Smith who they put on Facebook,” said Reaves.

Montgomery resident Jimmy Smith has struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and has been in and out of the criminal justice system for a large part of his life. After a recent arrest on misdemeanor warrants placed him in the Montgomery City Jail, he decided it was time to make a change and enrolled in “Road to Redemption.”

“I just got a letter form him today, he’s still in his treatment program in Anniston and he’s doing very well,” said Reaves.

Smith is completing the program’s second phase and will graduate in May 2020.

“It speaks volumes to know that they’re not looking at us like the bad guy. They’re looking as us as somebody who is going give them a helping hand,” said Reaves.

If you would like to donate or interested in volunteering your time with inmates, contact Major Jenny Reaves at 334-625-2351.