Montgomery County Arrests: August 12-18

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/44 Jalen Wilson Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Menacing

2/44 Courtney Adams Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Failure to Display Driver's License, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Stopping on Highway

3/44 Bobby Alexander Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property 1st

4/44 William Bell Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor, Driving While Revoked, Harassment, & Writing Bad Checks

5/44 William Burch, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse & Domestic Violence-Strangulation



6/44 Jason Clark Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

7/44 Teddy Cotton Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

8/44 Riley Decatur Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, & Theft of Property III

9/44 Mary Dixon Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

10/44 Teresa Faircloth Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance



11/44 Dangelo Gardner Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary III

12/44 Reginald Gatson Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court

13/44 Christopher Grady Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court

14/44 John Greer Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

15/44 Latonya Grubbs Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency



16/44 Angelic Hines Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder

17/44 Fletcher Hood Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle

18/44 Kenneth Jackson Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

19/44 Zuri Jiles Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Extortion-Accuse of Crime & Filing False Report to Law Enforcement

20/44 Justin Jones Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Child Support (2 counts)



21/44 Taurice King Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle

22/44 Christopher McCoy Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency

23/44 Jerry Miller Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Switched Tag

24/44 Morris Moore, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

25/44 Alex Mounger Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd



26/44 Antwan Murry Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property (16 counts) & Theft of Property 4th

27/44 Rodricas Nelson Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st & Shooting into and Unoccupied Building (2 counts)

28/44 Jonathan Pettway Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault, Domestic Violence 2nd-Criminal Mischief, & Receiving Stolen Property 1st

29/44 Gwendolyn Polk Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

30/44 Earnest Rainer Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation



31/44 Rasheed Rogers Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Unoccupied Building

32/44 Qumine Rudolph Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License

33/44 Willie Sankey Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder

34/44 Melvin Smith Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

35/44 Shamon Stringer Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Robbery 1st (3 counts)



36/44 Walter Thomas Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court

37/44 Kadeem Tolliver Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): Assault II, Theft of Property 1st & 3rd & Violation of Family Protection Act

38/44 Justin Tomberlin Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

39/44 Kenneth Toney Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Criminal Use of Defense Spray (2 counts) & Robbery 3rd

40/44 Lequintin Townsend Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Burglary 1st,Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Robbery 1st (3 counts)



41/44 Raven Wallace Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree

42/44 Jovito White Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation

43/44 Renardo Williams Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Robbery 2nd

44/44 Waynmond Williams Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Criminal Mischief & DUI

























































































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 12-18 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.