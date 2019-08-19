Montgomery County Arrests: August 12-18 Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Aug 19, 2019 1:40 PM CDT by Alabama News Network Staff 1/44Jalen Wilson Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Menacing Show Caption Hide Caption 2/44Courtney Adams Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Driving While Revoked, Failure to Display Driver's License, Possession of Controlled Substance, & Stopping on Highway Show Caption Hide Caption 3/44Bobby Alexander Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation & Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 4/44William Bell Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Chemical Endangerment of a Minor, Driving While Revoked, Harassment, & Writing Bad Checks Show Caption Hide Caption 5/44William Burch, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse & Domestic Violence-Strangulation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/44Jason Clark Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Teddy Cotton Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Riley Decatur Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance, Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, & Theft of Property III Mary Dixon Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Teresa Faircloth Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance Dangelo Gardner Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Burglary III Reginald Gatson Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court Christopher Grady Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of Court John Greer Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Latonya Grubbs Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Hold for Other Agency Angelic Hines Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): Attempted Murder Fletcher Hood Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): Breaking/Entering Vehicle Kenneth Jackson Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Zuri Jiles Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Extortion-Accuse of Crime & Filing False Report to Law Enforcement Justin Jones Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Child Support (2 counts) Taurice King Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Occupied Building or Vehicle Christopher McCoy Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Arrested for Other Agency Jerry Miller Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License & Switched Tag Morris Moore, Jr. Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Alex Mounger Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Robbery 3rd Antwan Murry Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Theft of Property (16 counts) & Theft of Property 4th Rodricas Nelson Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Assault 1st & Shooting into and Unoccupied Building (2 counts) Jonathan Pettway Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault, Domestic Violence 2nd-Criminal Mischief, & Receiving Stolen Property 1st Gwendolyn Polk Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice Earnest Rainer Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Probation Revocation Rasheed Rogers Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Shooting into Unoccupied Building Qumine Rudolph Arrest Date: 8/14/19 Charge(s): No Drivers License Willie Sankey Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Capital Murder Melvin Smith Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Shamon Stringer Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Robbery 1st (3 counts) Walter Thomas Arrest Date: 8/15/19 Charge(s): By Order of the Court Kadeem Tolliver Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): Assault II, Theft of Property 1st & 3rd & Violation of Family Protection Act Justin Tomberlin Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC Kenneth Toney Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Criminal Use of Defense Spray (2 counts) & Robbery 3rd Lequintin Townsend Arrest Date: 8/13/19 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Burglary 1st,Receiving Stolen Property 1st, & Robbery 1st (3 counts) Raven Wallace Arrest Date: 8/12/19 Charge(s): Contempt of Court, Disorderly Conduct, Possession/Receiving Controlled Substance (3 counts), & Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree Jovito White Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Probation Violation Renardo Williams Arrest Date: 8/16/19 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Robbery 2nd Waynmond Williams Arrest Date: 8/17/19 Charge(s): Domestic Violence-Criminal Mischief & DUI Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates August 12-18 , 2019. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.