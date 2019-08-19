Over 20,000 Parents Taking Pledge to Wait to Give Their Child a Smartphone

by Rashad Snell

Thousands of parents all over the country are taking a pledge to wait to give their child a smartphone.

Studies have shown too much screen time can lead to lower test scores and hurt the development of memory and language skills. More than 20,000 people have signed the pledge online in the past two years.

The pledge only covers smartphones. Parents who still want an easy way to get in touch with their child can purchase older model flip phones, and most carriers offer a plan without data. There are also devices like the GizmoWatch. It provides location tracking and allows kids to receive calls from pre-approved phone numbers.

Here’s the link to the pledge: https://www.waituntil8th.org/