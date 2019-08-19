Selma Company Donates Profits to Help Selma Non-Profits

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma-based oil company is donating a portion of it’s profits — to non-profit groups — that are working to make a difference in the community.

Cougar Oil Company in Selma is donating 5% of profits made at the pump from each of its five store locations to local non-profit groups that are making a positive impact in the city.

“It’s just a way for Cougar Oil to give back to the community and help support others that are making a difference in the community. It gives the general public a way to help make a difference by buying gas.”

General Manager Rex Jones said the effort is called — Cents for Selma.

“We’re doing this every month. The first 2 months we’re donating to the Cemetery Preservation Group. And from there we’re just going to just look around at other groups that are also making a difference around Selma, other non-profits that we can partner with.

Doug Buster is the President of the Cemetery Preservation Group — a Selma non-profit — staffed by volunteers — that’s dedicated to repairing and preserving historic cemeteries.

“Primarily due to the city layoffs, these cemeteries have really gotten into bad shape so we’re trying to fill a need here,” said Buster.

Buster said the group will be cleaning and repairing markers and tombstones — and trimming trees and cutting grass at Lorenzo Harrison Memorial Gardens, Old Live Oak Cemetery and New Live Oak Cemetery.

For more info on how you can help out at the cemeteries — call (334) 872-3332.