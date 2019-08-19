by Rashad Snell

Should pediatricians accept unvaccinated children as patients? A new poll suggests many doctors could lose many of their vaccinated patients if they do.

A new national poll shows four in 10 parents say they are “very” or “somewhat likely” to take their child to a different doctor if the physician sees families who refuse all childhood vaccines. The University of Michigan poll is based on responses from more than 2,000 parents. It also found three in 10 parents say their child’s primary care office should ask parents who refuse all vaccines to find another health provider.

Doctors say parents should ask their child’s primary care providers about their policies on unvaccinated children.