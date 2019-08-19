Staton Correctional Facility Inmate Escapes

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate.

Kevin Bradley Nelson, escaped from Staton Correctional Facility at approximately 1:30 PM on Monday, August 19th. Staton Correctional Facility is located in Elmore in Elmore County.

Bradley was serving a 2-year sentence for Receiving Stolen Property. He was committed in Chilton County.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this escapee, please notify your local law enforcement

agency, Staton Correctional Facility or call the AL Dept. of Corrections at 1-800-831-8825.