Strong Storms Cause Minor Damage in Montgomery

by Darryl Hood

The strong storms that blew though the Capital City early Monday evening left behind some minor damage.

Fire officials say Montgomery Fire Station, Number 12, at the corner of Norman Bridge Rd and East South Blvd, sustained minor roof damage. The station is still in operation.

Some trees were knocked down not far away on Hwy 331, and as of 9:30 p.m. Alabama Power reports there are 3500 customers without power.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the storm.