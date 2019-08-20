Carmichael Road Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Search for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for Armed Robbery.

On Saturday, August 3, at approximately 7:52 PM, a masked male wearing dark pants, a green hoodie, white gloves entered the Sunoco located on Carmichael Road armed with a handgun and demanded money.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

No one was physically harmed during the incident.

WATCH: Here's surveillance video of an armed robbery at the Sunoco on Carmichael Road on August 3rd. No one was injured, but the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money. Call Crimestoppers at 215-STOP if you have any info. https://t.co/2lngZ4KRiv pic.twitter.com/rl968CfJzS — Alabama News Network (@ALNewsNetwork) August 20, 2019

If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!