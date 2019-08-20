Carmichael Road Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint, Police Search for Suspect
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for the identity and location of a suspect wanted for Armed Robbery.
On Saturday, August 3, at approximately 7:52 PM, a masked male wearing dark pants, a green hoodie, white gloves entered the Sunoco located on Carmichael Road armed with a handgun and demanded money.
An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
No one was physically harmed during the incident.
If you have any information regarding the identity or location of this suspect, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).
Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!