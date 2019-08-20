Electrical Issue Knocks Out A/C at Floyd Middle Magnet

by Alabama News Network Staff

An electrical issue at Floyd Middle Magnet will cause the school will be without air-conditioning today and tomorrow.

Floyd Middle Magnet will release today at 11:30, and be closed tomorrow August 21.

If possible, parents should pick up students at the school at 11:30. If a child rides the bus, and parents can’t pick the child up from the school, at approximately 11:50 those students will be taken by bus to his or her home school. Parents may pick up their child at their home school. If they cannot, students will be supervised at the home school until the buses run in the afternoon.

Students will be fed lunch at Floyd before dismissal.

Parents with questions should call the school at 334-284-7130.