Electrical Problems Force Montgomery School to Send Students Home

by Justin Walker

Mechanical issues at a Montgomery Public School sent students home early Tuesday. Students at Floyd Middle Magnet school were left without air conditioning and lights.

“They did a phone call to let us know that there are some kind of electrical problems,” parent Tiffany Stephens said.

Students were let out at 11:30 Tuesday morning. But parents were in line sooner to pick up their kids..

MPS School Board President Clare Weil says an electrical problem shut off the power in a part of the school.

“It also affected the lights and everything else,” Weil said.

Floyd Middle was the only school to have issues Tuesday. But Weil said this was an ongoing problem in several MPS schools.

“There’s air conditioning, there’s roofs, there’s paint peeling,” Weil said.

The question now: where is the money to ensure these problems are resolved. The board has some possible solutions in mind.

“It is my hope that we will be able to start the process of asking for a tax increase, an ad valorem tax increase,” Weil said.

A recently-formed committee is also concentrating on assessing much needed repairs and updates.

“I think there’s been a plan to fix some of these problems for a while, and it’s going to take money, there’s no question. But this committee will help us decide what needs doing and in what order,” Weil said.

Floyd parents’ main concern right now is having the electrical problems fixed as soon as possible.

“Hopefully, they can get the issue resolved to where this doesn’t happen again to put them in any kind of danger,” Stephens said.

Floyd Middle Magnet school is closed Wednesday, while the electrical problem is resolved.