MEDICAL BREAKTHROUGHS: Measles outbreaks + Blood pressure meds + Why you should spend time outside

by Samantha Williams

Summer is not bringing an end to the measles outbreak. The Centers for Disease Control said 21 new cases were confirmed in the past week. That brings the total so far this year to more than 1200 in 30 different states. The CDC said most cases are among people who were not vaccinated.

And a new study said boosting patients’ blood pressure medication when they’re leaving the hospital could pose a serious risk. Researchers at U-C San Francisco found that increasing hypertension drugs for seniors may lead to more falls and fainting…. and that it does not improve blood pressure levels in the long term.

Plus, if you’re in a cranky mood, a walk in the park could be the best medicine. Scientists at the University of Vermont found people who visit urban parks use happier words on Twitter than before their visit. The study said the mood lift can last for up to four hours.