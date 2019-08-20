Montgomery Sorority Offering Free Rides to Polls for Tuesday’s Election

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery (AL) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., through its Rollin’ to the Polls Voting Initiative, will provide free rides to polling places for the upcoming municipal elections on Tuesday, August 27.

From 7 a.m.-7 p.m., registered voters can get a free, round trip ride their polling location from sorority members and Rollin’ to the Polls volunteers.

“Residents in Montgomery have a lot of important decisions to make on Election Day and finding a ride to the polls shouldn’t be one of them,” said Rollin’ to the Polls Coordinator Kynesha Brown.

It’s an effort the sorority has been doing for the past three years, in addition to hosting candidate forums for various local and state races. They have been providing free voter education and workshops on key issues in the community, and registering eligible citizens to vote.