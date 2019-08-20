MPD Charges Man with Aggravated Abuse, Suffocation of Child

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged William Burch Jr., 27, with aggravated child abuse and domestic violence strangulation. These charges come after after MPD initiated an investigation on Tuesday, August 13, on Vonora Avenue.

A report indicated that a female infant sustained injuries as a result of repeated abuse. Subsequent investigation determined Burch to be the offender. He was taken into custody on August 15, by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.

He was charged, and placed in the Montgomery County Jail. He is being held under a $150,000 cash bond.