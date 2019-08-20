Scattered Showers & Storms

by Shane Butler

A moist air mass remains in place and this will be the fuel for the daily rounds of afternoon showers and t-storms. Temps will continue to manage low to mid 90s for highs while overnight it’s lower to mid 70s. We stay locked in this weather pattern for the remainder of the week. Over the weekend a frontal boundary approaches and a disturbance over the northern gulf begin to have impacts on our weather. The two will play a part in enhancing the coverage of rain across our area. We expect an active weather pattern sticking around into the early half of next week.