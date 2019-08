True Freshman Bo Nix Named Auburn’s Starting Quarterback

by Rashad Snell

True Freshman Bo Nix has been named Auburn’s starting quarterback.

The Tigers take on on the 11-ranked Oregon Ducks on August 31st in Dallas.

Nix wins the starting position after a grueling battle with Redshirt Freshman, Joey Gatewood.

Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback, Patrick Nix. Bo was a five-star recruit coming out of Pinson Valley High School. Nix won the 2018 Alabama Mr. Football, setting several state records.