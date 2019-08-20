Van Smith Wins Republican State House District 42 Election

by Samantha Williams

Van Smith wins the State House District 42 Primary Election. House District 42 includes parts of Chilton and Autauga Counties.

Votes in Autauga County: Van Smith: 579 votes/73.48%, Allen Caton: 104 votes/13.2%, Jimmie Hardee: 84 votes/ 10.66%, Shannon Welch: 21 votes/2.66%

Number of Votes in Chilton County: Van Smith: 1658 votes, Allen Caton: 518 votes, Jimmie Hardee: 602 votes, Shannon Welch: 369 votes

Smith will now face off against democratic nominee Kenneth Allison, Sr on january 21st 2020. State Representative Jimmy Martin held the seat until he died in May earlier this year.