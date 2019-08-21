Alabama State University host Mayoral Forum

by Jerome Jones

Eight of the twelve candidates running for Mayor of Montgomery were at ASU Wednesday evening for a candidate forum.

For some freshmen, this would be their first time participating in the political process.

Students we talked to say the race is important to them because the direction of the city’s leadership will determine if they stay or leave Montgomery after graduation.

ASU’s student government president David Whitlow says ” we brought these candidates out here so that our students can ask the neccessary questions to know, is Montgomery really a place for me? Or do I need to leave?”

The Election is on August 27th.