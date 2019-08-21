August Heat and Random Afternoon Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

THE HEAT CONTINUES: Hot temperatures continue for our Wednesday, with many locations heading towards the mid 90s this afternoon; and add in those humidity levels, we are seeing those heat indices over 100° for many locations as well. As we see each day, with ample moisture in place to provide fuel, showers and storms should develop across the Alabama landscape during the afternoon and evening hours. You know the drill, storms this time of year are completely random on when and where they develop, but they do produce very heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. It is not completely out of the question a few thunderstorms could reach severe limits briefly as damaging wind gusts due to wet microburst are possible.

REST OF THE WEEK & THE WEEKEND: The upper ridge weakens continues to weaken some, and the weather Thursday through Sunday should feature an increase in the number of showers and storms, as the air becomes more unstable. We should see a generous supply of rain and storms all four days, with the highest coverage of activity during the afternoon and evening hours. Odds of any one spot getting wet will be in the 50-60% range during this time, but it won’t rain all the time and we should see periods of sun as well. Heat levels will back some with highs in the lower 90s, but it will remain very muggy.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Moist, unstable air will remain in place and it looks like fairly typical late August weather, with partly sunny, hot, humid days, those daily scattered, afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs should range from the lower to mid 90s.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Much of the Atlantic Basin continue to be very quiet, but that is certainly to change in the coming weeks as we approach the peak of the season. However, we did see Chantal form last night.

At 500 AM AST, the center of Tropical Storm Chantal was located near latitude 40.3 North, longitude 53.7 West. Chantal is moving toward the east near 22 mph. A turn toward the southeast with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday. Chantal is forecast to slow further and turn southward on Friday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Gradual weakening is anticipated, and Chantal is forecast to become a tropical depression in a couple of days. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, mainly to the south. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1010 mb (29.83 inches).

Have a great day!

Ryan