Biscuits Bludgeon Shuckers, 8-1

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – One night after securing the most wins in team history, the Biscuits (83-45) improved upon their historic record with an 8-1 win over the Biloxi Shuckers (76-51) on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Joe Ryan, who was making his Riverwalk Stadium debut, struck out the side in the first inning before the Biscuits jumped on Shuckers starter Cameron Roegner (5-5) in the bottom half. An RBI-single by Taylor Walls and a two-run triple by Carl Chester had the Butter and Blue up 3-0 at the end of one.

Ryan continued to dominate Shucker hitters through the next two innings, fanning a total of seven through three scoreless. The Biscuits would add to their lead after David Rodriguez drew an 11-pitch, two-out walk, then stole second, and then scored on Miles Mastrobuoni’s RBI-single to right that made it a 4-0 game. Rodriguez’s steal was the Biscuits’ 200th this season.

Ryan would serve up a two-out RBI-double to Luis Aviles Jr. in the fifth to get the Shuckers on the board at 4-1. Ryan still struck out nine over 4.2 innings, and came a mere out away from being eligible for his first win in a Biscuit uniform.

Dalton Moats (2-3) entered for Ryan in the fifth and picked off Luis Aviles Jr. to end the inning without throwing a pitch. The Biscuits would add their fifth run on a Daniel Brown wild pitch in the sixth that scored Josh Lowe and made it a 5-1 game.

The Biscuits would add their sixth run on an Aviles Jr. error in the seventh, and then two more in the eighth on an RBI-triple by Mastrobuoni and an RBI-single by Lucius Fox. Mastrobuoni finished the game 4-for-4 with two RBIs, and became just the fourth Biscuits this season to record a four-hit game.

The Biscuits, who have now won eight of their last nine games, will try to win their fifth-straight game on Wednesday when Shane McClanahan (1-0) takes on Drew Rasmussen (1-3) at 6:35 PM CT which will include a Military Card Set Giveaway presented by Golden Corral. The series wraps up with Wrestling Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 22.