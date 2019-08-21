Chance for rain increasing

by Shane Butler

The air mass overhead will become moisture rich over the next several days and this will lead to a much better chance for rain. An upper level feature along with a frontal boundary will both help increase the coverage of showers and storms. We begin to see this take place starting Friday and continuing into the weekend. Clouds and rain activity should help keep the heat down just a bit Afternoon highs will hover around 90 while overnight its lower to mid 70s. The active weather pattern will hang around until the middle of next week. Looking ahead on the longer range data suggest another front late next week and then maybe drier/milder air for a change.