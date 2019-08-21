Covington County School Systems Receive School Supplies

by Justin Walker

-From the South Alabama Newsroom-

School systems in Covington County received a large donation of school supplies Wednesday.

It was thanks to a partnership between Christian-based World Vision International, Covington County faith and civic leaders, and school officials.

The school supplies will provide enough items to help about 1,050 students. Boxes were filled with pouches containing pencils, rulers, markers, crayons, and other items. School officials they’re grateful for the help the donation is providing.

“Some of the resources that are in there are just neat and exciting. And the kids are going to love it, we love it. We need help from the community. That’s what the schools need is to reach out from the community and to help us provide for these kids. We’re going to teach them regardless, but we appreciate the donation, we appreciate the help,” Straughn Elementary School principal Daniel Rodgers says.

Andalusia and Opp City School systems also received school donations.