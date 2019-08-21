Foodies Enjoy Alabama Restaurant Week in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

It’s Restaurant Week all around the state of Alabama this week.

But in the city of Selma — when it comes to restaurants — many residents say there simply aren’t enough.

Restaurant Week is a 10-day culinary event that promotes restaurants — and the food — fun and fellowship — that go along with them.

“The goal of Restaurant Week is to show our support for all of our businesses and local restaurants here in Selma,” said Olivia Rhodes with the Selma and Dallas County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Information.

Rhodes says because Selma is a small town, the restaurants located in the city — are important.

“Because we do have limited restaurants in Selma they mean a lot to us.”

But the lack of variety has many Selma residents craving more restaurant options.

“Like Applebee’s, Ruby Tuesday’s, Golden Coral, something like that. You can even bring an IHOP. Something to bring some business something different.

Alabama Restaurant Week — runs through Sunday, August 25th.

No discount books or coupons to buy or bring.

Just ask for an Alabama Restaurant Week meal at a participating restaurant — and enjoy.