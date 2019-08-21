Greenville PD Searching for Purse Thieves

The Greenville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning in relation to a theft case.

According to Capt. Joseph Disney, a purse was stolen from a business in Greenville between June 19 and June 26. The purse had credit cards that have been used at a store in Montgomery.

The two black females pictured are wanted for questioning. If you can identify the suspects or have any information related to this case, you are asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 334-382-7461.